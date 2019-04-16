1000 Fa’asaleleaga No.2. voters fined $100 each for not voting

Some of the Fa’asaleleaga No.2. voters lining up to cast their votes during last months by-election

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 16 APRIL 2019: Over one thousand registered voters of the Fa’asaleleaga No.2. constituency who did not vote in the recent by-election have been fined $100 each.

“We are already serving penalty notices to those who didn’t vote and they’ve started paying their fines,” said the Electoral Commissioner, Faimalōmatumua Mathew Lemisio.

He said according to the constituency’s electoral roll, 1011 voters failed to cast their votes during the by-election.

“That number could decrease as we are in the process of removing the names of those who have passed away and identifying those who have migrated overseas,” said Faimalōmatumua.

Voting is compulsory Under Section 63 – Compulsory Voting of the Electoral Act 2019.

The Act says it is an offence not to vote unless for a very valid reason otherwise, it is the Commissioners duty after the election to access the roll and note in a list the names of those who did not vote, and serve them with a penalty notice.

Fa’asaleleaga No.2. is the first constituency to conduct its election under the new Electoral Act.

Last month’s by-election was to elect a new member following the passing of former MP, Pa’u Sefo Pa’u last December.

