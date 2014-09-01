$14 million solar farm saves $3.4m worth of imported diesel

New Zealand Foreign Minister Tupa’imatuna McCully and PM Tuilaepa Sailele at the solar farm opening

By Tulifau Auvaa

APIA: TUESDAY 02 SEPTEMPER 2014: Samoa is moving steadily towards renewable energy with the opening of the $14 million solar project at Faleata Racecourse yesterday. Part of the project is already providing electricity to the venues of the SIDS conference now in progress.

When completed, it is going to produce electricity to 4.400 households and save 1.1 million liters of imported diesel for electricity generation worth $3.4 million a year.

The project was funded under the New Zealand Renewable Energy programme. According to New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tupa’imatuna Murray McCully the projects are in support of a 2.58MWp of grid-connected solar PV farms at a cost of $7.5 million.

The projects include the Gymnasium 3 Rooftops with a maximum output 240KWp completed from a total of 960 x260 watt panels; the Faleata Racecourse with maximum output of 2.2MWp civil construction complete electrical testing and commissioning in September from a total of 8448 x 260 watt panels.

“The three PV projects will save 1.1million litres of diesel worth WST$3.4 million a year. The solar project will provide enough power for 4400 households and contribute an additional 4.5% renewable capacity,” said Tupa’imatuna MsCully.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoli’ai Sailele Malielegaoi, said the abundant amount of electricity from the Solar Renewable Energy project provide a very good base and he thanked the Government of New Zealand for their support, and wish McCully well for the elections later this month.

“I hope in 2017 Samoa will turn to solar in a major way for electricity generation because the diesel is very expensive,” said Tuilaepa.

New Zealand is also joining with the European Union in supporting the ADB’s hydro-electricity projects with the Electric Power Corporation of Samoa.

New Zealand’s contributing to two more projects at a cost of $6 million and includes refurbishing 3 cyclone damaged plants and to construct up to 3 new plants confirmed with potential for 2 more currently under investigation.

During the construction of the racecourse solar array there were 24-38 local staff employed at any one time.

It took approximately 7.45 hours to install a row of modules inclusive of frame models and cabling.

Related