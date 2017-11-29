16 new Samoan citizens take oath

Some of the 16 new Samoan citizens taking their oath

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2017: Commitment to their oath is the message delivered by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi in his welcoming address of 16 new Samoan citizens who were sworn in this morning.

“The message for you today, is to serve your country with humility, honesty and commitment,” said the Prime Minister at the swearing in ceremonies. “You are not anymore temporary or permanent residents but citizens of Samoa. There is no such thing as automatic citizenship; we have a collective responsibility, and that is to serve and protect this country,” the government leader continued. “We should neither lose sight of our duties as committed Samoans, nor forfeit the confidence of your fellow citizens. “Today, your journey as citizens of Samoa has begun.”

All of the 16 citizens have satisfied the law requirements.

This follows a lengthy and meticulous assessment process of applications for Samoan citizenship conducted in accordance with requirements of the Citizenship Act 2004.

Fifteen of them have qualified by virtue of marriage to Samoan citizens pursuant to section 9 of the Act, and one has qualified upon fulfillment of the permanent residence criteria under Section 8.

These candidates have been living with their families in Samoa. Many are working in the private sector as managers, lawyers and entrepreneurs.

NAMES OF NEW CITIZENS

Name Country Link

Metusela Fiu Fiji marriage

Akosita Salesa Tonga marriage

Adi Tamanikaiyaroi Fiji marriage

Shan Usman Fiji marriage

Brice Waroux France marriage

Benjamin Harding USA marriage

Doug Makulua Puniani Tonga marriage

Earl Defazio USA marriage

Franklin Krieger USA marriage

Jean Hugues Jatier NZ marriage

Glen Allan Huges Australia marriage

Jinghong Li China marriage

Warren Jopling Australia marriage

Susan Laban Toomalatai Fiji marriage

Josef Marx Germany\Australia marriage

Amelia Faasau Tonga marriage

