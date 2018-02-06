17 vulnerable families in Upolu receive help

By Julie Simati Fiu

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 06 FEBRUARY 2018: Seventeen (17) families from seven villages in Upolu today received sets of tools and other resources to assist family based businesses meet the daily needs of their families.

Representatives of the families received tools and other resources from the Minister of the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development – Faimalotoa Kika Stowers.

According to the Minister, these families were identified in a survey for unemployment back in 2015.

“28 villages including both Savaii and Upolu were selected for the survey and 34 families from those villages were selected,” said Faimalotoa.

The 17 families from seven villages in Upolu who received the assistance today, satisfied the requirements of the project in terms of business plans and costing requirements.

Most of these families depend on their plantations and selling home-made food for source of revenue.

The seven villages include Ulutogia, Salelesi, Tanugamanono, Vaimoso, Faleasi’u, Matautu Falelatai and Siumu after a verification assessment of the list provided by the village mayors and the National Youth Council.

The Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development and the Samoa National (UN) Youth Employment Programme (YEP) are working together to provide opportunities for families in Samoa.

“The idea of this programme is not only to help them but to help members of these families who want to start a small business” said Faimalotoa.

“The tools and resources that have been given, is for them to start up a small business to help for the needs and wants of their families,” she said.

The selected families also signed a three year Memorandum of Understanding to work together with the MWCSD/YEP to ensure that their businesses survive the many challenges of starting small.

The tools and resources were specifically requested from these families to start up their small businesses and funded by UNDP and EWACC.

The Ministry is also working on other programmes that takes a wider approach to ensure that all of the villages and most vulnerable families are covered.

