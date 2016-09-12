$1million talā motel opens at Falelatai

The gateway to the Tua Ma’auga Motel Accommodation at Pata, Falelatai

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2016: A SAT$1million motel accommodation named Tua Ma’auga at Pata, Falelatai was officially opened to the public in the weekend.

The accommodation is owned by the Tologatā family and according to the family representative Tologatā Tile, there were 4 old ladies of the family, and one of them was Tua Ma’auga, the ancestor of the owners of the accommodation.

The area where the accommodation is located has a historical significance as the place where Tagaloa’s boat finally settled after being swept out by the currents.

Still visible to date are the rock chairs and kava bowl as evidence of the place’s spiritual occupants.

The family hopes to restore the place to its original status and keep its historical significance as an attraction for tourists.

The initiative for the project started after the land was destroyed by the 2012 cyclone, and one of the brothers who reside in Australia, Reverend Fa’ae’e Tologatā came for a visit and started talking with his brothers and sisters about creating something that will benefit the family.

The family then decided on a tourist destination and came up with the Tua Ma’auga Motel Accommodation.

There is still work to be done, but since Reverend Faae’e is returning to Australia soon the family decided to launch the project with what that has already been built.

The total cost of the work is ST$1,167,000.00 and most of the funding came from relatives residing overseas.

The motel has 3 single houses, 5 family units, a bar and restaurant and a swimming pool.

The project was opened by the Minister of Tourism, Salā Fata Pinati an attended by the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi 11 who cut the ribbon.

Salā congratulated the Tologatā family for the initiative and encouraged them to continue to develop. He also advised the family of the challenges ahead of them, but with the support from Government and other tourism agencies, he is positive the business will do well.

“The initiative will not only help with the country’s economy, but will provide employment opportunities for the people of Falelatai and nearby villages,” said Salā.

“You need to provide a service that would encourage people to visit and stay at your place,” said Salā.

He said the Government will continue to support new developments that will help support the country’s economy.

Related