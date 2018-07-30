2 human skeletons and bones found on beach

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JULY 2018: Two human skeletons and bones identified as a male and female were found on a beach by young men of Sa’anapu village.

The matter was reported to the Police Outpost at Lotofaga that alerted the main office in Apia.

The Police Forensic Unit (PFU) then went to the location where the skeletons and bones were found and transported them to the Moto’otua Hospital.

“It is believed that the bones and skeletons belong to an adult human male and an adult female person,” said the police report.

Police is investigating how the skeletons ended up at the beach and are on the lookout of any leads that may lead to the person’s identity.

Police also confirmed that there are no outstanding missing persons reported from this area of the island.

In another incident, a post mortem awaits on a young man who was admitted at the National Hospital Moto’otua where he later died.

Police reports that the deceased was taken to the hospital by some young men who found him lying in-front of the Samoa Shipping Corporation Office at Matautu-tai.

Police says they were able to identify the deceased through his mobile phone as Fa’agata Alaga, 25 years old from Samata-i-tai and Falelauniu.

