2 prisoners still at large

The two escaped prisoners Uili Manuleleua and Aniseko Vaelei



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 27 DECEMBER 2017: The search for two prisoners who escaped from Tafa’igata four days before Christmas continues as Police confirm that there were no major incidents during the Christmas holiday.

Police spokesperson Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo said police are still searching for the two escaped prisoners Aniseko Vaelei and Uili Manuleleua.

On 21 December 2017, four prisoners escaped from Tafa’igata Prison, including Lauititi Tualima described as one of the most dangerous prisoner in Samoa. But he and Vailoa Solia were caught and returned behind bars the same day.

Police are advising the public to be cautious and not to approach the two escaped prisoners as they are “dangerous and aggressive.” Police are also asking for assistance with information relating to the whereabouts of the two prisoners.

As for traffic offences, Auapa’au said close to twenty people were arrested that stemmed from driving under the influence of alcohol since last Friday.

The police are continuing road blocks to ensure public safety from drunk drivers.

Related