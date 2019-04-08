2 Samoan players in Hong Kong 7s ‘dream team’

Powerhouse Tofatu Solia in action is picked with speedster Johnny Vaili in the Hong Kong 7s dream team



Samoa has moved up to 6th place in the World Rugby Sevens standings after Hong Kong in the weekend where Fiji created history with a perfect 5th time Cup championship with a 21-7 victory over France in the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.

Samoa’s improvement also saw powerhouse Tofatu Solia and speedster Johnny Vaili in the Hong Kong Sevens ‘Dream Team’ after a historic weekend in the code’s most famous tournament.

Unsurprisingly Fiji had two players in the dream team: Meli Derenalagi and Jerry Tuwai, while Samoa’s Tofatu Solia and Johnny Vaili made the cut.

France also boasted a pair in the seven: Gabin Villiere and Tavite Veredamu; while rugby’s fastest man, Carlin Isles, was the lone American in the team.

USA claimed third place to maintain their lead in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings with three rounds remaining.

With just three full rounds to go on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019, the tournament victory means that Fiji jump ahead of New Zealand in the world series standings and sit in second.

The USA are on top with 130 points while South Africa are fourth on 99 points, nine ahead of their chasers England in fifth.

At the end of all ten rounds of this year’s world series, the top four teams will qualify their places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Japan are the only side currently qualified due to automatic qualification as the host nation.

In next weeks leg in Singapore, Manu Samoa is up against the All Blacks, Japan and Spain in Pool play.

