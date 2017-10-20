2 time US Olympic Gold medallist to help Samoa fight domestic violence

Ms. Ruthie Bolton

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER 2017: A two time Olympic Gold medallist and USA Basketball Female of the Year, will be helping Samoa’s campaign to end domestic violence.

The U.S. Embassy in Apia today announced the arrival of Ms. Ruthie Bolton who “as successful as she is; Ruthie was also a victim of domestic violence and she plans to share her unique story with Samoa.”

Ruthie’s visit is in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy, Samoa Institute of Sports (SIS), UN Women, and the National University of Samoa.

Ruthie will be in Samoa Oct. 24- 27 to conduct basketball clinics at local schools, network with existing sporting bodies, share her experiences as a survivor of domestic violence, and to showcase her documentary film; Mighty Ruthie.

Among her many accolades, Ruthie Bolton was also the Sports Illustrated Best Woman Athlete from the state of Mississippi, and one of four players to be named to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2011.

The following events are open to the public:

Wednesday, 25th October

12.00pm “Ending Violence in Samoa” roundtable presentation discussion Venue: FAO Conference Room, UNDP Office, Matautu Uta

Thursday, 26th October 2017

12.00pm Presentation of Mighty Ruthie – A film of Ruthie Bolton’s life story

Venue: National University of Samoa – Center for Samoan Studies

4.30pm Public Basketball Clinic – Hosted by Nobesity Samoa

Venue: Samoa Sports Facility Authority Gym 3

