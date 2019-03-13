20 Apia waterfront monuments of heritage value to be preserved

PHOTO: The monument at Mulinu’u that commemorated the confirmation and adoption of Samoa’s Constitution by the Constitutional Convention of 28 October 1960, is one of the monuments to be preserved



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 14 MARCH: About 20 monuments and sites with heritage and cultural value identified on the Apia waterfront area are to be preserved under a United Nations Project.

UNESCO and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) signed the Agreement to implement the US$10,000 project last month. The funds are to assist MNRE develop a DRR strategy of selected monuments, sites and buildings of heritage significance within the framework of the Government of Samoa’s Waterfront Plan 2017-2026.

Samoa is a beneficiary, after MNRE, with the assistance of the UNESCO Office in Samoa, submitted a project proposal in May 2018.

The proposed activities under the Samoa Component of this project will consist of (i) awareness activities; (ii) a study visit to Levuka, Fiji; (iii) technical assessment of selected monuments, sites, and buildings of heritage significance; (iv) developing a draft DRR strategy of cultural heritage in the waterfront area.

Samoa will also be invited to a regional knowledge-sharing workshop to be held in Penang, Malaysia this year.

In implementing these activities, MNRE will work closely with members of the Project Working Group drawn from the Centre for Samoan Studies at the National University of Samoa (NUS), Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC), Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure (MWTI)) and other relevant project stakeholders in the next three months.

The project is to be completed by 31st May 2019 and the partnership will contribute to future initiatives in preserving Samoan heritage and culture, through the protection and restoration of its historical monuments and significant cultural sites.

This initiative will further reassert the drive by the United Nations through Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, with a specific focus on the Apia waterfront area, where about twenty monuments and sites with heritage/cultural value have been identified.

