20 Church Ministers plead not guilty to not paying taxes

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 12 APRIL 2019: 20 Church Ministers of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa have pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay income taxes under the Tax Amendment Act 2014.

The not guilty pleas for the 20 church ministers were entered yesterday by their lawyer, Alex Su’a.

Su’a also applied to withdraw one of his motions to quash the charges and a stay of court proceedings against his clients.

The defence counsel did not object.

The 20 church ministers, including the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Church are each facing two charges of failing to withhold tax, and failure to file wage tax returns under the Government Tax Amendment Act 2014.

The matter is now set for hearing 1 – 3 July 2019.

