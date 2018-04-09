20 individuals arrested from Luatuanu’u roadblock

Public traffic delayed at the Luatuanu’u roadblock on Monday 19 March

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 09 APRIL 2018: Police have so far arrested 20 individuals in connection with the violence and roadblock at Luatuanu’u village two weeks ago. Fifteen (15) according to police are members of Luatuanu’u village.

On The Samoa Police Service (SPS) facebook, police say its investigations are continuing into the incidents that occurred at Luatuanu’u village on the weekend from Saturday 17 March 2018 through Monday, 19 March 2018.

“During this period, the SPS received numerous calls from the members of the public reporting that Luatuanu’u youths, armed with sticks and stones and with their faces concealed with pieces of clothing, were blocking the main road, searching their vehicles, and threatening the occupants of these vehicles; further, there were reports of stones being thrown at passing vehicles.

“Immediately, uniformed members of SPS were dispatched to the village of Luatuanu’u on Saturday evening, 17 March 2018, to investigate.

“Upon arrival, the police sought assistance from the pulenu’u (mayor) of Luatuanu’u on Saturday night to assist with the investigation and to stop the illegal activities by the village youth.

The Pulenu’u insisted that he will handle the issue.

Unfortunately, the next day, Sunday evening, 18 March 2018, members of the public, again, reported that their vehicles were being illegally stopped, searched, and the occupants harassed and threatened by unidentified persons on the main road in the village of Luatuanuu. Police, again, responded and met with the same pulenu’u to assist in de-escalating the matter and, again, the pulenuu advised the police officers to leave the matter to their village council to handle and resolve.

However, early Monday morning, 19 March 2018, concerned members of the public reported to the police, again, that they were being stopped and harassed at a roadblock in the village of Luatuanu’u and the situation was escalating. Consequently, a contingent of uniformed officers in marked police vehicles were dispatched to the village of Luatuanu’u to investigate to ensure public safety. Immediately upon arrival, makeshift roadblocks were observed on the main roadway, and soon after stones were hurled at occupied police vehicles, occupied privately owned vehicles, and toward uniformed officers who were on foot on the main road dismantling the trees and rocks used to block the roadway. The police officers were unarmed and not on village land. Moreover, multiple sounds of gunfire were heard coming from the village during the melee.

By the grace of God, only a total of eight police officers sustained injuries worthy of hospital treatment. The injured officers were subsequently transported and treated at the national hospital for their injuries sustained from the stone throwing. Further, multiple vehicles (private and police) sustained damages from the incident with an estimated cost of repair to police vehicles to be approximately $10,000 tala.

To date, 20 individuals have been arrested and charged; 15 of whom were members of the Luatuanu’u village; and a possibility of more arrests to follow.

SPS is continuing its investigation into this unwarranted incident, including the unlawful discharge of firearms on Monday. We are appealing to the members of the public who were illegally stopped, searched, harassed, or injured from this incident to come forward. Please contact Senior Sergeant Eneliko Taeu or Superintendent Sale Salaa of Criminal Investigation Division on 22222, or in person at Police Headquarters for further information.

SPS encourages everyone not to take criminal matters into their own hands.

