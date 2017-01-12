2017 off to a bad start with four deaths

BY Tu’u’u Pelepesite

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 12 JANUARY 2017: Police reports four deaths in the first ten days of 2017.

One is a suicide involving a 14 year old boy, the other by drowning, and two treated as murders.

The Police spokesperson Superintendent Lemamea Su’a Tiumalu says the death of the 14 year old boy by suicide has shocked police and the public.

He confirms the incident happened 03 January 2017 and the boy’s body was found in a Samoan faleo’o on his family’s plantation which was not far from the family home.

Murder of brother-in-law

A 23 year old man has been charged with murder after his brother-in-law was found dead inside a car.

Su’a said the accused is married to the deceased’s sister, and on the night of the incident, 05 January 2017, both men went to drop off someone at Satapuala, and on their way home, an argument took place between the accused who was driving and the deceased.

Su’a said on the trip home, the deceased was still sleeping inside the car, and he guessed the accused and his wife left the deceased in the car.

In the morning, a family member found the deceased in the car. Su’a said the doctor who attended to the deceased could not find any injuries to the body, although there was blood coming out of his nose, mouth and face.

The deceased is a 33 year old man and the accused is in police custody awaiting appearance in Court.

Man died from head injuries

A 31 year old man of Sogi died at the hospital from head injuries received after a friend bashed his head with a metal object.

The incident happened on the 01 January 2017 and the deceased died at the hospital 08 days later.

According to police reports, both the accused and deceased were drinking alcohol and the accused assaulted the deceased with a metal object.

Su’a said the accused is 27 years old and is under police custody to await his day in Court.

Traffic offences

With the exception of drunk drivers and nine minor car accidents reported throughout the festive season, no major traffic accident was reported.

Su’a said 21 drunk drivers were recorded after taking breathalyzer tests and their cars were locked at the police station in Apia and were sent home by taxis.

