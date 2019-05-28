2019/2020 Budget Shows Revenues Drop by $22 million

The Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti delivering the 2019/2020 Budget in parliament yesterday

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 29 MAY 2019: The 2019/2020 Budget tabled in Parliament yesterday noted a drop of $22 million in Government revenues compared to $849.48 in the 2018/2019 Budget.

The overall Budget Deficit is $87 million and the Cash Deficit after borrowing sits at $60.90 million.

The drop according to the Minister of Finance Sili Epa Tuioti was due to the many projects funded by Government this year.

Expenditure also dropped to $913.6 million compared to $932.92 million in 2018/12019, but Government still has to deal with other unforeseen expenditures.

A drop was also noted in the amount of funds allocated to most Government Ministries with Education at $109.5 million and Health – $109.5 million getting the biggest share.

According to the Minister of Finance, the current 2018/2019 Budget underscores the theme of “The Right Path” obtaining the right balance between competing priorities and demands.

“This is strengthened by the emphasis placed on Primary Healthcare and focusing on Early Childhood Education reflected within the current budget.”

Samoa 2040 long term Policy Statement

The 2019/2020 Budget has been developed and will be implemented around the theme of “A Shared Vision for Prosperity”.

“It comprises a mix of priorities that will push not only the key transformative sectors of the economy but will also strengthen those remaining sectors to provide the necessary support that will drive the implementation of the Samoa 2040 goals.

Sili said the Samoa 2040 goals will be a long term policy statement that identifies key economic sectors with the potential of transforming Samoa’s economy to a higher growth path by the year 2040.

The seven identified key thematic areas are: (i) Enhancing digital connectivity development; (ii) Raising tourist numbers and spending; (iii) Greater labour mobility; (iv) Boosting agriculture; (v) Resilient development; (vi) A safe and secure Samoa and (vii) Effective investment in human capital.

The new fiscal year 2019/20 will look at establishing a Hardship Scholarship Scheme with the National University of Samoa to assist students who achieve academic excellence but are hindered by the economic and financial hardships of their families.

Budget Allocation For Ministries & Corporations

Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries – $18.6 million.

Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labor – $19.85 million.

Ministry of Communication, Information and Technology – $7.6 million.

Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture – $109.5 million.

Ministry of Finance – $98.5 million.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade – $23.6 million.

Ministry of Health – $112.1 million.

Ministry for Justice and Courts Administration – $13.1 million

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment – $25.3 million.

Ministry of Police – $32.9 million.

Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet – $8.5 million.

Ministry for Revenue – $12.5 million.

Ministry for Women, Community and Social Development – $10 million.

Ministry for Works, Transport and Infrastructure – $47.1 million.

Ministry for Public Enterprise – $2.7 million.

Ministry for Prisons & Corrections – $7.1 million.

Office of the Attorney General – $5.3 million.

Office of the Auditor General – $3.9 million.

Office of the Electoral Commissioner – $5.95 million.

Office of the Legislative Assembly – $6.5 million.

Office of the Ombudsman – $1.2 million.

Public Service Commission – $4.99 million.

Public Trust Office – $0.5 million.

Samoa Bureau of Statistics – $5.4 million.

Law Reform Commission – $1.5 million.

Unforeseen Expenditure – $17.5 million.

