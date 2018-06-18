2019 Pacific Games logo unveiled

Part of the 2019 Pacific Games logo with the full image in the story below



By Rula Su’a –Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 19 JUNE 2018 : Pacific unity is the central theme in the 2019 Pacific Games logo launched by the host country, Samoa in the weekend.

With the theme “Samoa welcomes the Pacific Games” the logo was designed by was created by Irwin “Fresh” Kennar and Suivu Mah Yuen of Signs Studio and selected by a Judging Panel and officially approved by the Games Executive Committee and the Pacific Games Council currently meeting in Apia.

The logo was unveiled by the Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Loau Keneti Sio in an event by attended by representatives of the Pacific Games Council who are in Samoa to see the games preparations 15 months away.

The logo represents unity across the Pacific and central in the design is an ava bowl symbolizing Samoa’s welcoming culture of overseas guests.

It also embraces the Pacific Games objective of binding people through sports.

The flame includes four different colours depicting various aspects of Samoan culture and spirituality and the place Christianity holds in Samoan society.

The blue color represents water, the yellow icon is the winning spirit, green for field sports and the environment and red completes the flame and holds the text ‘Samoa’ and relates to the red in the national flag.

Chief Executive Officer of the Games, Falefata Hele Matatia acknowledged the work of the Games Organising Committee chaired by the Minister of Sports.

“Samoa is ready,” said Falefata.

“Time is our biggest challenge, but we believe that every task you bring to Samoa, we are ready for it, we will take it with both hands and welcome everyone come next year,” he said.

Samoa was awarded the 2019 Pacific Games last December when the Tongan Government pulled out due to financial reasons.

The Pacific Games council delegates will be visiting the games venues and facilities today.

Related