24 high level participants train to become Accredited Mediators

The group of 24 high level participants from the public and private sectors who are training to become Accredited Mediators

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 DECEMBER 2017: The 4th Mediation Training was officially opened yesterday by the Minister of Justice Faaolesa Katopau Ainuu. Mediation in Samoa was officially established as part of the Court Services in 2013 and since then it has grown into a time-saving and cost-saving alternative to long drawn out and expensive Court proceedings.

Hosted by the Accredited Mediators of Samoa Association (A.M.S.A.) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration, this training aims to equip the 24 participants enrolled for this Mediation Training with the proper skills and knowledge needed to become Accredited Mediators for Samoa.

Training this week will include learning and exploring concepts of conflict, negotiations and mediation. Helping the participants become more self-aware in knowing oneself in the role as a neutral mediator, as well as instilling in them that ‘empathy’ is at the heart of mediation.

This year’s intake for the Media Training is an exceptional group of people. They include Chief Executive Officers for Government Ministries and Private Organizations as well as Church Ministers.

Professor Nadja Alexander, a renowned expert in the field of mediation is lead trainer for the week-long training together with other Accredited Mediators namely George Fox, Aidan Warren, and Mike Wong. Main funding for the Mediation Training 2017 is from the Government of Samoa with support funding from the World Bank Organization.

