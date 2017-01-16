25 man training squad for Brisbane 10s

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 16 JANUARY 2017: The Samoa Rugby Union has announced a 25 man training squad to select a team for the Brisbane 10s, Suncorp Stadium, February 11-12.

Picked after last Saturdays trials, SRU says the squad now undergoes intensive training for three weeks with the final team to be announced 30 January.

The Union also says the sevens players are also considered in the final selection.

The training squad has former sevens skipper Fa’alemiga Selesele earmarked as captain.

Head Coach Namulau’ulu Alama Ieremia is under no illusion about the intensity and level of the tournament with Samoa the only non Super rugby team of the 14 teams to compete.

The Training Squad and their clubs.

1. Tietie Tuimauga – SCOPA

2. Ausetalia Vaiomanu – Queensland University

3. Jared Adams – Pukekohe

4. Faleniu Iosi – Moata’a

5. Bronson Fotuali’i – Sunnybank

6. Ripine Fualau – Moata’a

7. Oneone Faafou – Moata’a

8. Jeff Lepa – Waimea Old Boys

9. Liahona Vaegaau – Moata’a

10. Mikaele Tapili – Marist

11. Faalemiga Selesele (c) – Moata’a

12. Greg Foe – Poneke

13. Lucky Palamo – Harlequins

14. Melani Matavao – Vaiala

15. Danny Tusitala – Ponsonby

16. Patrick Faapale – Vaiala

17. D’Angelo Leuila – Papatoetoe

18. Opetera Peleseuma – Hutt Old Boys Marist

19. Faafou Amate – Moata’a

20. Kaino Fuataga – Vaiala

21. Meki Magele – Marist

22. Alex Samoa – Ardmore

23. Faletoa Moli – Marist

24. Johnny Samuelu – Vaiala

25. Johnny Vaili – Moata’a

Related

Apulu Lance Polu