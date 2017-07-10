$25m new office for the Samoa High Commission in Wellington

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 10 JULY 2017: Cabinet has approved the construction of a new Office for the Samoa High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand.

The building is funded by the Unit Trust of Samoa at a cost of $25 million.

The building currently housed by the Samoa’s High Commission Office is over 85 years old and was bought by our Government from Britain’s High Commission in 1977.

A feasible study by the CCM Architects in 2015 recommended a new home for the High Commissioner. The recommendation noted that the current building does not meet the City Council of Wellington’s building codes; and recommended for the new structure to withstand earthquakes and natural disasters.

The building will be a four storey structure that will include a car park at the bottom floor. To generate income, two storey of the building will be leased out while part will home two apartments.

Already, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu have expressed interest to lease parts of the building.

Construction work is scheduled for 18 months. The staff will relocate to the residence of the High Commissioner behind the current building and the High Commissioner and his family will temporarily reside in a rental property to await the completion of the new building.

