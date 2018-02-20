Basketball development targets the 2019 Pacific Games

By Nah Folasā

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 21 FEBRUARY 2018: The Apia Park was the centre of some exciting basketball last weekend.

The on-going basketball tournament launched by the Apia Basketball Association (ABA) is targeting the development of young players as well as certifying local referees who can be officials in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Twenty one (21) teams from the east side of Upolu are competing in the tournament.

The referee director and coach of the Under 16 years girls Samoa team, Mata Junior Niupulusū pointed out the purpose of the competition was to prepare the athletes for the upcoming national and international competitions this year and that includes the Pacific Games in Samoa next year.

Niupulusū also said that the management of SBA (Samoa Basketball Association) is focusing on unemployed youth and teenagers who may have an interest to play basketball.

“We invite them to come and join us; the door is always open for everyone. We assure that basketball and other sports can build up a good career for them in the future,” said the coach.

The Samoa Basketball Association (SBA) does not look at one side.

“We are also using the competition to provide training for referees so this is another good opportunity for them if they want to become referees instead,” he added.

He said SBA is looking at having ten referees qualified for next years’ Pacific Games. Meanwhile the tournament had some exciting moments, hard fought matches and some with comfortable advantages on the scoreboard.

Last weekend’s results:

Division

1. U13 girls Laulii 14 vs Letogo 8

2. U13 boys EFKS Saoluafata 6 vs Letogo 24

3. U13 boys Laulii 10 vs Luatuanuu 7

4. Open men EFKS Saoluafata 28 vs Sauni Atu B 23

5. Open women EFKS Saoluafata 12 vs Sauni Atu 25

6. Open men Sauniatu A 21 vs Navu 30

7. Open women Luatuanuu 19 vs Albatross 8

8. Open men Top Gun 40 vs Laulii 36

9. Open women Laulii 25 vs Navu 12

10. Open Men Albatross 21 vs Luatuanuu 32

