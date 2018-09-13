Community 3 buried dead while mining soil at Tafua-tai
CommunityLatest NewsLocal News

3 buried dead while mining soil at Tafua-tai

000

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2018: Three men are confirmed dead when they were buried in a landslide while mining soil at Tafua-tai in Savaii Monday this week.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated that a businessman from Satupa’itea and 7 of his workers went to mine soil from Tafua-tai. It is believed that the nearby embankment caved in and buried the workers.

The effort to recover the buried men is shown on a video clip on social media and shows the bodies being recovered by a machine from inside a cave where they were buried.

Three of the men were declared dead on arrival at the Tuasivi hospital.

According to one of the village pastors, the businessman had been warned about the safety to mine soil from the area. “It is a very tragic accident,” he said.

Three other workers were treated and released from the hospital and one is still in a critical condition.

The deceased are Meki Matau (m) 34 years of Tafua and Puipa’a; Fogalefatu Tiatia (m) 37 years of Gataivai and David Laloata (m) 42 years of Tafua.

An inquiry is set for mention on 24 September.

Share
Health confusion over who issues stop order on infants’ vaccinations Previous post

Related articles

Police suspect dead 7 year old girl was sexually violated

Lagi Keresoma 13 September, 2018

Samoa College students embark on friendship tour of China

Staff Reporters 13 September, 2018

Where in the World is Marist?

Staff Reporters 13 September, 2018

Dead infants autopsy report arrives, court to decide

Staff Reporters 13 September, 2018

Health confusion over who issues stop order on infants’ vaccinations

Staff Reporters 11 September, 2018

Samoan Referee officiate at OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Solomon Islands

Press Release 11 September, 2018

Subscribe via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to Talamua and receive notifications of new articles by email.

Talamua Google+

Copyright All rights reserved