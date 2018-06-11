3 Manu Samoa players injured but team positive after Fiji loss

SUVA, FIJI: Despite the two point loss to a very physical Fijian side in the weekend, the Manu Samoa team has identified areas that they need to work on for the game against Tonga at the end of the week as well as the upcoming RWC qualifying games.

Latest report from Team Manager, Aloi Alesana acknowledged the country’s support Samoa.

“We have identified what is needed to work on and we will take positives out of the game to prepare for the upcoming games,” according to said Head Coach Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua.

Manu Samoa ended strongly closing to a two point margin victory to the hosts and defending champions of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Captain Chris Vui said after the match that the team managed to have three training runs before taking on the Fijians.

Next game will be against Tonga on Saturday 16 June at 1pm local time at the ANZ Stadium.

Following the PNC, Manu Samoa will play either Germany or Portugal in Apia 30 June for the World Cup qualifiers.

Aloi said there were a number of supporters from the Samoan Community in Suva at the Stadium. Apart from injured players, everyone else is doing well.

Injured players:

Logovii Mulipola – Hamstring tear – will rest for 1-2weeks. Rey Lee-Lo – took two impacts on the head – will await further tests for clearance. Rodney Iona – took a knock to the head – will await further tests for clearance.

