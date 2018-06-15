Krissy Samoa Limited’s Alex Brunt receiving the overall Exporter of the Year Award from the Chairman of Pacific Forum Line – the major sponsor of the event.

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 15 JUNE 2018: Krissy Samoa Ltd scooped the 2018 the Samoa Exporter of the Year Awards at the Taumeasina Island Resort Hotel in last night.

The manufacturer of Krissy’s twisties that is moving into the US market soon, Krissy Samoa Ltd, also won two other categories in the Best Value Added and Best in Export Marketing and the ultimate Overall Exporter of the Year Award sponsored by Pacific Forum Line.

The winners of the other categories of the inaugural Exporters Awards.

Best Agriculture and Fisheries Award – Pacific Oil/Serendi Coco Samoa Ltd.

Second Runner Up – Wilex Samoa

Best Value Added – Krissy Co. Ltd.

Second Runner up – Mailelani Samoa

Best Service Export Award – Pacific Oil/Serendi Coco Samoa Ltd.

Second Runner Up – Samoa Tradition Farmers Association

Best Emerging Exporter Award – Samoa Tradition Farmers Association

Second Runner Up – Wilex Samoa

Best innovation Export Award – Mailelani Samoa

Best in Export Marketing – Krissy Samoa Ltd

Second Runner Up – Samoa Shipping Services

Women Export Award – Sylvia Salanoa of Mailelani Samoa

Overall Exporter Award – Krissy Samoa Ltd.

Talamua will bring you further feature stories and images of the 2018 Exporters of the Year Awards.

