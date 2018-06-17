12 year old Semisi takes part in Soccer World Cup

Semisi Semisi describing his experience on the phone as an aspiring young journalist at the Soccer World Cup in Russia



Source: RNZI

12-year-old Semisi Semisi from Samoa is parading the Soccer World Cup in Moscow as an aspiring journalist from the Pacific Islands. He is part of a group of aspiring young soccer players and journalists who took part in the opening ceremony at the World Cup in Moscow in the weekend.

He joins kids from American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga and Vanuatu are in Russia this week as part of the sixth annual Football For Friendship programme, which aims to promote essential values embodied by football with the younger generation.

Semisi Semisi from Samoa was selected to attend as a young journalist and said he’s had the chance to meet other young people from the likes of China and South Africa.

“[The highlight of my experience has been] meeting friends from different parts of the world. I’ve made a lot of new friends,” he said.

“I didn’t imagine I’d be here one day but I’m here now.”

With Samoa not at the World Cup, Semisi Semisi said he supports Brazil to win but admits Cristiano Ronaldo is his favourite player, creating something of a dilemma.

“I would like Ronaldo to beat Neymar in the final!”

Semisi pictured with Lui Muavesi from Tonga Football who is accompanying his country’s young representatives, player Kalisitaine Seau and aspiring journalist Anita Hufanga.

