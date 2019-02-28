Samoa First announces candidate for the March by-election

PHOTO: The Samoa First candidate, Lema’i Faioso Sione with his wife Ana Lema’i. Photos: Sa’u Autaloto Brown

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA –THURSDAY 28 FEBRURAY 2019: The Samoa First Political Party – SFPP has announced its first candidate who will compete under its flag in the Fa’asaleleaga No.2. by-election in mid-March.

The candidate, Lema’i Faioso Sione is a teacher by profession currently teaching at the Levaula College, Faleula. His candidacy was registered today with the Electoral Office.

In a media interview, Lema’i said the main reason he is competing in the by – election is to make sure that the issues of development for the betterment of his constituency will be pushed through to government.

“I will also push the issues of our customary lands and continue to promote and inform our people to hold on to our lands, and not to sell it to overseas people,” he stated the party’s platform and opposition to the LTRA 2008.

“Being a teacher, I will be very vocal on strategies to address the failure rates of college students in Samoa.”

The registration of candidates for the by-election will be closed tomorrow.

Lema’i will be up against two HRPP candidates, businessman and Rugby Union President, Namulau’ulu Sami Leota, and lawyer and former MP and former Deputy Police Commissioner, Papali’i Li’o Tae’u Masepa’u.

