34-year-old male turns himself in for murder

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 MARCH 2017: A 34-year-old male from Aleipata is now in police custody after he turned himself in at the police station at Lalomanu for the death of a 45-year-old father from the same village.

Police say the incident occurred at Samusu-tai village on Sunday morning after a drinking session between the accused and the deceased and others of the same village.

According to a family relative of the deceased, the incident has left their whole family in shock.

“Nobody knows what happened, we were all shocked when police turned up and found his body on the graves in-front of the house.”

The Police Media Officer, Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu said the accused was accompanied by a chief of his village to the police station after the incident.

He also said that the deceased had head injuries most likely from a heavy piece of wood.

The accused is being charged with murder and will appear in the Supreme Court for mention 27 March 2017.

