3rd Vailima Marist Touch Rugby Tournament goes Live on the Big Screen

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 21 MARCH 2019: The 3rd Vailima Marist touch tournament for men’s, women’s and mixed divisions at the Marist St Joseph Stadium, Lotopa this weekend will go live on TV and internationally on facebook and youtube.

It is a major step for Samoa Touch Rugby in promoting the sport locally as it prepares to field its best team in the upcoming Pacific Games.

President of Samoa Touch Rugby, Mailata Micheal Wulf said this weekend’s tournament is the first Touch Rugby Tournament to be covered live on TV3 and will also streamed live on the Talamua Youtube channel.

He said having this live exposure is a great opportunity for the sport to develop in terms of getting public awareness as a lot of athletes and spectators are expected for the Pacific Games and this tournament is a platform to display some of the talents in Samoa.

The tournament is also to prepare the players for the Touch World Cup in Malaysia next month.

“We are very fortunate that we have the support of coaches from Australia and New Zealand and we are using this tournament not only to prepare for the Pacific Games but the development of the sport for the next 5 years,” said Mailata.

The President also acknowledged the support of the broadcasting companies and the sponsors of the 2019 Vailima Marist touch tournament.

