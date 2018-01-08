5 deaths related to dengue as of 31 December 2017

Source: Press Secretariat

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 09 JANUARY 2018: The Ministry of Health has confirmed 5 deaths related to dengue as of December 31st 2017. Dengue fever was declared an outbreak by the Ministry of Health in the last week of October 2017. Over the past 5 months, a total of 2,446 Dengue related cases – both clinical and confirmed dengue Serotype 2 has been recorded by the Ministry.

From these numbers, 51 percent (1,249 cases) are male and 49 percent (1,197cases) female. There have been cases throughout all age groups from 1 year olds to 65 and over. However, the most affected age groups have been identified to be from 19 and below with the highest number of cases in children between 5 to 9 years old.

The Ministry of Health has also identified Dengue Fever Attack Rates by villages and some by districts naming the most affected areas to be Faleata, Vaimauga, Leauva’a, Anoama’a, Sagaga, Va’a o Fonoti and Lotofaga, Aleipata.

The Ministry of Health confirms ongoing surveillance and monitoring the situation and is continuing to advocate and implement control measures for mosquito-borne diseases.

The Ministry urges the public to take special precautions with young children as well as visiting families from overseas. The Ministry of Health continues to encourage the public especially the highly affected areas to reduce or remove all mosquito breeding sites during this rainy season. Other usual preventative methods to avoid illness are also advised by the Ministry as well as urging the communities and organizations to continue to work with the Ministry of Health in combatting Dengue Fever.

