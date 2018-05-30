$6 million talā distributed for mission and private schools

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 31 MAY 2018: The church or mission schools remain within the Government’s overall commitment in developing education in the country.

This was emphasized by the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi when distributing the annual School Grants of about $6 million talā today.

He said that the Government cannot overlook mission schools development because this is the only way that the children can continue to learn and develop their future.

It is also the Government’s way of assisting and helping parents with paying school fees.

The scheme started in 1983 where Government allocated $50 to $60 thousand talā in recognition of the mission schools significant contribution in providing education for many.

Since then, the scheme has increased and is now looking at allocating at least $13 million in the near future.

The grants are allocated based on the school rolls for each school. This year, the Catholic Mission Schools received the highest of $2million talā, followed by the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa that received $823,000 talā.

The Methodist Mission Schools receive $696,000 talā.

The Don Bosco Vocational College is counted separately from the Catholic Education system as they requested to give their share directly to them because they never received their portion from the Catholic School Committee last year.

Cabinet granted Don Bosco’s wish and handed over $68,000 for Don Bosco Alafua and $92,000 for Don Bosco Salelologa.

Other recipients and allocations: Wesleyan Vocational $48,000, Seventh Days Adventists- $302,000, Manumalo Baptist – $30,000, Manumalo Papatiso Leone – $130,000, Papatiso Tuanai – $78,000, Anglican – $34,000, Papatiso Asau- $33,000, EFKS Vocational Salelologa – $25,000, Ah Mu Academy- $172,000, Faamasani Le Amosa Savavau- $27,000, Faatuatua Christian School – $50,000, Peace Chapel – $77,000, Pesega Fou – $71,000, Robert Louis Stevenson – $204,000, Samoa Primary School- $129,000, Vaiala Beach School – $59,000, Lototaumafai – $77,000, Fiamalamalama School – $54,000, Nuanua O Le Alofa – $21,000, SENESE – $25,000, Samoa Victim School of Hope – $44,000.

Grants for Pre-Schools will be distributed today at the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture.

