6 Police officers injured in village rugby violence

The Commissioner of Police Fuiavailili Egon Keil back at police headquarters from the field



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 19 MARCH: The Commissioner of Police Fuiavailili Egon Keil has confirmed that six police officers were injured in a stone throwing incident between Luatuanuu and Falefa villagers this morning.

He told Talamua late this afternoon that one male from Luatuanuu village is now in police custody although police who have been mediating to ease the tension between the villages, have been urging the Village Councils to turn in those responsible for the violence.

The violence sprang from a rugby match last weekend and police have been called in to assist over the weekend. The police were forced to use protective combat gear such as vests, helmets and shields during the violence.

The Police were again called in this morning when the boil over resulted in vehicles stoned and the public road blocked forcing commuters to turn back and take the longer route through Falealili and around Tiavi in order to come to Apia.

The Police Commissioner told Talamua that there is a still a police contingent on the ground to help bring the two village parties to a peaceful solution and a second team is on stand-by at the Police Headquarters in Apia, incase it might be needed.

Fuaiavailili told Talamua that things seem to be calming down but police are on the alert incase they maybe needed later.

