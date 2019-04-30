60 year old woman questioned over grenades send as personal effects

Rula Vaai

, Latest, Law

PHOTO: The Salelologa wharf. Traffic was diverted through this road away from the main business center where the grenades were found in a parcel addressed to a 60 year old woman

By Rula Sua-Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 30 APRIL 2019: Police have questioned a 60 old business woman of Fa’ala, Palauli village in Savaii regarding the grenades that were found in a package addressed to her.

Police told Talamua that 26 pieces declared as personal effects were addressed to the woman. Among them was the parcel that contained the grenades.

The woman has denied knowledge of the contents claiming the effects were from her sister in Australia who used to be married to a former military man.

Police said the Australian Federal Police are tracing the origins of the grenades.

The parcel was identified last night at a mail depot at the Saleologa business centre and the Customs Officer on duty alerted police. It led to the police securing and diverting traffic away from the area up to this afternoon.

The Police patrol boat Nafanua left Apia late this afternoon for Salelologa and officers with training in handling explosives were to explode the grenades at an isolated location.

Police investigations continue.

Tags

,

Comments

No comment

Category

Latest, Law

Date

You May Also Like

Auckland Marist Saint Joseph’s retains Marist 7’s championship

Police holding young men in relation to vandalism at Salelologa

Village chiefs yet to turn in wanted men on police list

The search for her Samoan roots led her to the Miss Samoa Crown

Miss Samoa Pageant to a promising start

More Posts From: Latest, Law

60 year old woman questioned over grenades send as personal effects

Animal Protection Society launches ‘Pets Are Family’ campaign

NEWS UPDATE: Police look for isolated place to test grenades from mail

Savai’i Mail Bomb Scare - Australian Federal Police called in to investigate

“I have no idea why he resigned” - Samoa Airways Acting Chairman

Fexco Pacific Offers 100 Free Tickets to watch the Pacific Games