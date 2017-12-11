89th Group of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn in

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Tony Greubel delivering the Pledge of Service to Peace Corps Samoa Group 89

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 11 DECEMBER 2017: Sixteen new United States Peace Corps Volunteers were sworn in on Friday, December 8th, as a final step before moving into villages to begin their two year assignments.

At the request of the government of Samoa, these 16 Volunteers will work in Samoan primary schools to help Samoan students improve their English literacy skills. At the Ministry of Education’s request, a small group of these same Volunteers will also assist in improving numeracy skills.

The Volunteers have just completed an intensive 10-week Pre-Service Training focusing on technical skills and Samoan language and culture and are now looking forward to beginning their service in villages across Upolu and Savai’i.

The Volunteers were sworn in by Mr. Tony Greubel, the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Samoa and were accepted for Volunteer Service in Samoa by the Honourable Minister of Education, Sports and Culture Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio at an inspiring ceremony at the Samoa Conference Centre, TATTE building, Sogi. The event was also attended by the MESC officers, the principals of the schools where the new Volunteers will teach, host families and community members from Amaile and Samusu the training villages, Peace Corps staff and currently serving Volunteers.

The new Volunteers ended the program by entertaining the guests with short speeches in Samoan and a cultural song and dance they learned during training.

The new Volunteers are eager to start their two year assignments which will keep them in Samoa until December 2019.

