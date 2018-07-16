A Library for prisoners to open this week

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 17 JULY 2018: A library will be opened this week at the Tafa’igata prison.

The initiative is part of the celebration of 10th anniversary of the Samoa Stationery And Books-SSAB. Founder and Director Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai said the library is one of four projects SSAB is now embarking on.

The other 3 projects include the Literacy project, the E-ways Campaign for a more environmental friendly Samoa and the launch of SSAB E-market website.

SSAB was established in 2008 and although the 10th anniversary was launched last week, various events are now in progress until the actual celebration in December. Part of the events include the 10% reduction of all prices on the 10th of every month, until the mega special from the 8 to the 24 December 2018.

Tofilau said success was the only option when she and family decided to mortgage their home to finance the establishment of SSAB, and for a new business like SSAB to break into the market, they needed to be innovative, competitive, informative, active and attractive.

With a strong Christian grounding, Tofilau said with God’s help, SSAB changed the business landscape in Samoa. “We prioritized the customer through a top notch service and accessibility to a substantial reduction in prizes of products, and by that, SSAB helped raised the standard of living in Samoa.”

SSAB’s long journey was not without challenges, and a major part of the success goes to the team effort from the talented, dedicated and committed staff.

“Despite challenges faced with my team, we always relied on God, trust and a lot of hard work,” said Tofilau.

SSAB has grown to 7 branches in Samoa, American Samoa and New Zealand and employing more than 150 people.

SSAB despite being the “new kid on the block” was the first to introduce tradeshows and early-birds in Samoa and more changes are in the pipeline.

The tradeshows brought together various big international suppliers together to Samoa for talks and discussions, and one such positive talk resulted in the launch of the Sleep-well International Company at Vaitele.

SSAB is also the authorized agent for several brands such as HP, Samsung and Apple to name a few, and is also the leading brand behind literacy and learning development for children.

For the library at the Tafa’igata prison, SSAB believes that even prisoners deserve the best in learning, and come Thursday this week, the prisoners will have access to a new library.

