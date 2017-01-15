A new Director for Catholic Education

Don Bosco students on parade, one of the many colleges under the Catholic Education system



BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 16 JANUARY 2016: A former principal of Chanel College has been appointed the new Director of the Catholic education.

The appointment of Fr. Mikaele Tuimavave was endorsed by Archbishop Alapati Mataeliga effective as of 01 January 2017.

Fr. Mikaele takes over from Ae’au Chris Hazelman who has served in the position in the last 12 years.

“The new director is well placed to build on the achievements and success of his predecessor,” said a church press release.

Fr. Mikaele started schooling at Marist Mulivai and St. Josephs College before working in the private sector.

He went on to study for the priesthood at the Pacific Regional Seminary in Fiji and graduated as an ordained priest in 2006.

Returning to Samoa, he taught at the Chanel College for three years, then back to Fiji to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.

He returned to Samoa and served as Chanel’s principal from 2012 to 2015, then left for the Philippines in 2016 where he undertook a sabbatical renewal programme at the East Asia Pastoral Institute.

He continued to teach at Channel on his return until he was appointed to his new post late last year.

“Fr. Mikaele brings his experiences as a worker, a priest, a teacher, a pastor and a leader to the significant role of Director of Catholic Education,” stated the church release.

It also stated the confidence rendered by the Board that Fr. Mikaele will continue the good work of his predecessor and to ensure that catholic education remains a vital force for the development of Samoa.

