A new system installed for weather satellite photos download

The World Meteorology Organization representative Henry Taiki with the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Fiame Naomi Mataafa on the Launching of the Online e-learning course on refrigerants at the Met Office, Mulinu’u



By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2017: Samoa’s Meterology Service has subscribed to a new and cheaper system of downloading photos for weather forecasts. The system is called “What Gas Mobile App and Online e-learning course on refrigerants” was launched last Friday, 15 September.

Meteorology Chief Executive Ulu Bismarck Crawley says the machine has the new system that can download satellite photos for weather reports rather than downloading from the internet which is expensive.

What Gas Mobile App and Online e-learning course on refrigerants was launched together with the Meteorology Glossary.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment also the deputy Prime Minister Mataafa Fiame Naomi Mataafa said this was a well-deserved celebration of the success of the Montreal Protocol in controlling and banning ozone depleting substances that marks its 30th Anniversary that was signed by the Government of Samoa in 1987.

Samoa’s efforts to prevent the protective ozone layer from depletion is the Government’s obligation under the Montreal Protocol on substances that reduce the ozone layer and the responsibility of the Government under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Five local Colleges have been invited to participate in educational and competitive activities during the day. These Colleges includes, Samoa College, Avele College, Leififi College, St. Josephs College and St. Marys College.

According to Christian Malo, a Year 13 Geography teacher of Leififi College, the Kyoto Protocol is only in Schools text Books.

“And that’s the important thing about this program by the Meteorology Office because it has now revealed to the students the significance of this agreement as well as to limit the gases used by other countries that affect the ozone layer,” he added.

Kyoto Protocol is an international treaty which extends the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that commits State Parties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, based on the scientific consensus that (a) global warming is occurring and (b) it is extremely likely that human-made CO2 emissions have predominantly caused it, while Montreal Protocol is an international environmental agreement with universal ratification to protect the earth’s ozone layer by eliminating use of ozone depleting substances (ODS),

Malo says, there are many times that teachers look for information about Montreal Protocol and he appreciated the program because its helping him in teaching this agreement while the students have some understands already.

