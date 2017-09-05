A One Polynesia ICT Policy endorsed to proceed

Pepe Christian Fruean presents the One Polynesia ICT policy to the Polynesian Leaders Group

SOURCE: Press Secretary

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 06 AUGUST 2017: Samoa’s submission for a One Polynesia ICT policy, has been endorsed by the Polynesian Leaders Group and to proceed with full speed.

Tabled at the group’s meeting in Apia this week, the One Polynesia document is designed to overcome the expensive cost of internet facing the 9 PLG member countries.

“The challenge that we have is that we lack buying power,” says Chairman of the Tui-Samoa Cable, Pepe Christian Fruean.

“We go to the market as individual countries and as individual countries we are buying in increments.

“Basically the cost for per megabit is $65 US dollars but if we were to work as a buying group we are able to aggregate all our capacity to achieve cost reductions to a dollar 75cents US per megabit,” explained Fruean.

“Unless we make changes from how we purchase, we can’t support the digital change that we are looking for because it costs too much.”

He noted that with the Tui Samoa Cable Samoa stands to reap the fruits.

“For Samoa just by reducing the price of internet we will be able to stimulate our economy by 30 US million dollars and it’s not insignificant that by reducing the price we are improving the livelihood of our people, offering new employment opportunities etc.,”

He applauded the Manatua Consortium, a partnership between French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Niue and Samoa which will complement the Tui-Samoa cable and other cables running through the Pacific region.

He recommended to the Polynesian Leaders Group for Samoa to take the lead in developing the One Polynesia ICT policy for the 9 member PLG.

Samoa’s ingenuity is praised by Tuvalu Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga.

“They are innovative ideas and they support the Group’s aspirations. Why not?” said the Premier.

“That’s the whole idea of partnerships.

“For small islands like Tuvalu with big oceans between the islands, communications is extremely important, it’s critical.

“I am thrilled and fully support any means to improve my country’s ICT capacity. It will provide the feeling of security amongst the people particularly those on the outer islands.”

Related