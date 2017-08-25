A Small Business Youth Incubator to replace the Pulenu’u Fale

Will young vendors such as these be part of the planned Small Business Youth Incubator?

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 25 AUGUST 2017: The Old Pulenu’u Fale in downtown Apia is up for replacement.

Cabinet has approved a Strategic Feasibility and Facilities Report for the construction of a Small Business Youth Incubator, (SBYI) to replace and permanently remove the Pulenu’u Fale.

Among the SBYF’s key mandate is helping new and start-up businesses to progressively develop by providing services such as management training and office space.

And it’s also designed to open up opportunities for those with special needs who are innovated to start a small business enterprise.

The proposed plan is for the SBYI facility to be either a two or three-story structure complemented by a Samoan Fale for conferences and training.

Ample parking space including easy access for those with special needs and tenants are also included in the plan.

The new structure is estimated to cost $6.8 million and Cabinet has instructed the implementing agency, the Ministry of Women and Social Development to table the proposal before the Cabinet Development Committee to identify potential funding sources.

