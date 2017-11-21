Abused children join Prayer Celebration of Children’s Day

The abused children under the care of the Campus of Hope join the Prayer Celebration of Children’s Day

Source: SVSG Press Release



APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2017: The children come to us at the Samoa Victim Support Group shattered by the horror of the abuse, traumatized by the horrendous rape, pregnant from incest, and numbed from being abandoned by their loved ones.

They enter the Campus of Hope as lost children with lost hopes. At the Campus, the only shelter facility for children available in Samoa and operated by the Samoa Victim Support Group, our children survivors of violence and neglect are loved, nurtured, and rehabilitated to become strong individual and heroes that they are.

Today, our heroes held hands under the warm sun, in the safe surroundings of the Campus of Hope, appreciating another beautiful day, thanks to the merciful love of our God, for without his favor in their lives, they will not be saved. SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang, staff and volunteers joined in the celebration by the children.

In prayer, this is the Children of Hope’s way of voicing their support for millions of their peers worldwide who are unprotected, uprooted and unschooled. It is a solidarity movement by the children residence of the Campus of Hope.

The transformation from being voiceless to having the courage to voice a prayer of thanksgiving was just a humbling experience to be a part of. It highlighted their recovery journey, their resilience and their grateful hearts.

Father Eteuati Lapa of the Siusega Parish of the Catholic Church, Deacon and Chairman of the Council of Churches in Samoa Kasiano Leaupepe, experienced this gratefulness when they joined the prayer celebration by the children. They held hands with an abused child on one side and a pregnant child on the other. The picture speaks volume for a Family and its strength as one held on to the other, while relying on our Heavenly Father for guidance and support.

Speaking to the children after the prayer, Deacon Kasiano reminded them that they are special and are well loved. The Siusega Parish donation of food and clothing is just their way of reaching out and supporting them while in residence at the Campus of Hope, and in line with the Church’s donation for the poor and those in need.

SVSG President expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Father Eteuati, Deacon Kasiano and representatives from the Siusega Parish of the Catholic Church for being part of the Children of Hope’s prayer celebration for World Children’s Day 2017. “To our children at the Campus, you are our heroes, and you make us all proud today.” Siliniu Lina Chang, SVSG President

