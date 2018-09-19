Accused attackers out on bail

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2018: The accused attackers of local businessman, David Main have been granted bail as Justice Tafaomalo Leilani Tuala – Warren sees no reason why they should not be on bail.

Richard and David Burgess are accused of allegedly beating up the businessman last month and and took off in the victim’s car. Police later found the car at Vaitele.

Justice Warren said despite being returnees from USA on similar offences committed 14 years ago, the defence counsel indicated in her submission that a notice of an alibi will be filed during hearing.

“There is also evidence from a witness that says both defendants were at home during the time of the incident.”

Warren also pointed out a submission opposing the bail application from Prosecution was not particularly strong.

“However after taking into account submissions from both counsels, it is therefore subject to a hearing.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated robbery.

Defence Counsel Theresa Momoisea argued that since they were deported to Samoa, they did not commit any crimes.

“They have moved on, established their business and have settled down with their families.”

Richard and David Burgess operate a pest control business in Samoa.

Their bail conditions include surrendering their travel documents, must be at home from 10 pm to 6am in the morning, must not drink alcohol in public, stay away from the Platinum night club in Apia and to sign in at the police station at Faleata every week.

The matter is adjourned to next month to set a hearing date.