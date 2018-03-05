Accused Lands and Titles President takes leave as case goes to Court

Samoa’s Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration, Mulinu’u

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 6 MARCH 2018: The President of Lands and Titles Court, Fepuleai Atilla Ropati is not stepping down from his position but is taking annual leave as the charges of assault and being armed with a dangerous weapon go to court.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Papalii John Afele Taimalelagi has confirmed that he has been informed by Chief Justice Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu that the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) have accepted Fepuleai’s request to take his annual leave pending the case against him.

“I was informed by His Honour Chief Justice Sapolu that they have with the Judicial Services Commission accepted the President of Land and Titles Court annual leave request until his criminal charges have been determined by the Court,” said Papali’i.

“In the meantime, all matters related to Land and Titles Court will be directed to the Chief Justice.”

Fepulea’i faces criminal charges including assault causing injury and being armed with a dangerous weapon. The police investigation was the result of a complaint filed by a night watchman at the Ministry of Justice and Courts after an alleged assault by Fepulea’i.

The charges stemmed from an incident during an end of year function last December.

The matter has been adjourned to 13 March.

Related

Staff Reporters