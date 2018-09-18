Accused murderer of Chinese man to get a lawyer

PHOTO: The popular seawall for people taking a walk and the government building in downtown Apia

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2018: A thirty one year old man accused of the murder of Charles Chao Cao early this month has been given time to look for a lawyer.

Tauinaola Laupua appeared before Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu yesterday morning and stated that he wanted a lawyer.

Laupua who is from Salelavalu, Gataivai and Vaitele Fou faces murder and robbery charges.

The incident happened early this month when police were notified of a body of a man on the seawall behind the Government building.

Cao was a Chinese volunteer teacher at Samoa College.

In court was Cao’s Samoan partner and a strong presence of the Chinese community in Samoa.

The matter is postponed to 01 October.