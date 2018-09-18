Accused murderer of Chinese man to get a lawyer

PHOTO: The popular seawall for people taking a walk and the government building in downtown Apia
By Rula Su’a – Vaai
APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2018: A thirty one year old man accused of the murder of Charles Chao Cao early this month has been given time to look for a lawyer.
Tauinaola Laupua appeared before Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu yesterday morning and stated that he wanted a lawyer.
Laupua who is from Salelavalu, Gataivai and Vaitele Fou faces murder and robbery charges.
The incident happened early this month when police were notified of a body of a man on the seawall behind the Government building.
Cao was a Chinese volunteer teacher at Samoa College.
In court was Cao’s Samoan partner and a strong presence of the Chinese community in Samoa.
The matter is postponed to 01 October.