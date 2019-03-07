Afa Aiono to lead Samoa A against Junior Japan

PHOTO: Afa Aiono with the captains of Junior Japan, Tonga A and Fiji Warriors
Afa Aiono will lead the Samoa A team from the front as captain in their first match of the WR Pacific Challenge tournament at the ANZ Stadium, Suva, Fiji tomorrow afternoon.
Head Coach Muliagatele Brian Lima named his team today to play Junior Japan at 4.30 pm, Friday 8 March 2019 Samoan time.
Samoa A
1. LOOSEHEAD PROP – Andrew Stowers
2. HOOKER – Afa Aiono “C”
3. TIGHTHEAD PROP – Sakaria Taulafo
4. LEFT LOCK – Potu Leavasa
5. RIGHT LOCK – Richmond Patea Seve
6. LEFT FLANKER – Phillip Luki
7. RIGHT FLANKER – Peletina Motuga
8. NUMBER EIGHT – AJ Sagaga
9. SCRUM HALF – Godinet Tinei
10. FLY HALF – Tonipo Iamanu
11. LEFT WING – Simon Fauoo
12. LEFT CENTRE – Aalai D’angelo Leuila
13. RIGHT CENTRE – Joshua Young
14. RIGHT WING – Pati Pati
15. FULL BACK – Morrison Siliko
16. FRONT ROW – Albert Onelei
17. FRONT ROW – Saini Iese
18. FRONT ROW – Rodney Siliva Tapu
19. Ioelu Kitiona
20. Paul Faalogo
21. Fuifui Junior Lefua Leaana
22. Karapani Togafau
23. Andrew Fauoo