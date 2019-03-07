Afa Aiono to lead Samoa A against Junior Japan

PHOTO: Afa Aiono with the captains of Junior Japan, Tonga A and Fiji Warriors

Afa Aiono will lead the Samoa A team from the front as captain in their first match of the WR Pacific Challenge tournament at the ANZ Stadium, Suva, Fiji tomorrow afternoon.

Head Coach Muliagatele Brian Lima named his team today to play Junior Japan at 4.30 pm, Friday 8 March 2019 Samoan time.

Samoa A

1. LOOSEHEAD PROP – Andrew Stowers

2. HOOKER – Afa Aiono “C”

3. TIGHTHEAD PROP – Sakaria Taulafo

4. LEFT LOCK – Potu Leavasa

5. RIGHT LOCK – Richmond Patea Seve

6. LEFT FLANKER – Phillip Luki

7. RIGHT FLANKER – Peletina Motuga

8. NUMBER EIGHT – AJ Sagaga

9. SCRUM HALF – Godinet Tinei

10. FLY HALF – Tonipo Iamanu

11. LEFT WING – Simon Fauoo

12. LEFT CENTRE – Aalai D’angelo Leuila

13. RIGHT CENTRE – Joshua Young

14. RIGHT WING – Pati Pati

15. FULL BACK – Morrison Siliko

16. FRONT ROW – Albert Onelei

17. FRONT ROW – Saini Iese

18. FRONT ROW – Rodney Siliva Tapu

19. Ioelu Kitiona

20. Paul Faalogo

21. Fuifui Junior Lefua Leaana

22. Karapani Togafau

23. Andrew Fauoo

