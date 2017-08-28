After 26 years, Yazaki EDS Samoa says farewell

After 26 years, Yazaki EDS Samoa says farewell and salutes its workers in a special function at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum last Friday evening

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 29 AUGUST 2017: “Wherever you may be and should you decide to return, we will always be here to welcome you back with open arms.”

So was Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi message at Yazaki EDS Samoa’s farewell party at Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, Vailima last Friday night and wished the company the best in their future endeavors.

Twenty six years ago, Tuilaepa as Minister of Finance, spoke at the opening of Yazaki EDS Samoa at Vaitele and 26 years later, he bid Yazaki farewell as they finally leave Samoa’s shores.

“You made a great contribution to our economy and created a lot of employment opportunities for our people, and for that, I thank you for your decision to invest in our country,” said Tuilaepa.

Yazaki is one of Japan’s biggest wiring harnessing companies that started off employing 3,000 Samoans at the start.

Yazaki’s branches in Australia closed down and Samoa’s Ambassador to Japan at the time, Fe’esago George Fepulea’i was quick to utilize the opportunity, and encouraged Yazaki management to invest in Samoa.

The Samoan Government also acted quickly and offered to build a house for Yazaki to conduct their business from and other incentives.

In 1991, Yazaki arrived and employed 3,000 people for the work that could be done by a workforce of only 1,000 people.

“The key purpose for the Governments action was creating employment opportunities for the people, and Yazaki provided that,” said Tuilaepa.

The Yazaki family representative Tagaloa Ryosuke Yazaki acknowledged Samoa for opening her doors to the company and welcoming them as part of the Samoan family.

Ryosuke was bestowed the Tagaloa title at Vaitele last Friday.

He pointed out that the Yazaki family spirit of “Service, Mind, Fortitude and Foresight,” which he came to learn not in Japan, but here in Samoa, was the driving force behind the success of the company.

“Yazaki has done a lot of work with the Samoan community and I am very proud of so many events done in collaboration with the Samoan community,” said Tagaloa.

“I really appreciate the mindset that does not set a wall between nationalities,” he said.

He remembered that there were challenges in the beginning especially the understanding on work ethics and quality control.

“But every time we faced difficulties, all members try to solve them one by one with strong support from the matai and the Samoan Government,” said Tagaloa.

He said such collaboration has built Yazaki Samoa to become “one of the best in the Yazaki business.”

“I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate all the support that was given from Yazaki members, their families and all Samoan people to the development of this company,” said Tagaloa.

Also speaking at the closing ceremony was the manager for the Toyota Company in Australia, Graig Donahue, who also acknowledged the service provided by Yazaki Samoa to his company.

All 700 Yazaki employees and their spouses were treated to a night of feasting and dancing by the Yazaki family, and whilst the company is officially closed, those in the management and supervisory positions will continue working until October.

There was cross cultural entertainment for the night presented by the Japanese Drummers from Japan, the Fa’atoia Congregational Christian Youth and the Siva Afi fire dancing group.

