AG appeals Australian court ruling against extraditing escaped prisoner

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY 2017: The office of the Attorney General has filed an appeal against an Australian court ruling not to extradite escaped Samoan prisoner Valufitu Uolilo.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Police spokesperson Superintendent Lemamea Muliaga Tiumalu today.

Su’a said the Transnational Crime Unit (TCU) has informed police of the latest situation with Valufitu.

“Australia will not release him because he is an Australian citizen,” said Su’a.

Valufitu was serving a two year sentence on causing bodily harm, and being armed with a dangerous weapon. He escaped from the Tafa’igata prison in 2015.

How he ended up in Australia remains a mystery. But in July last year, Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil informed the country that Valufitu has been located in New South Wales, Australia, and that work was already underway to bring him back to Samoa.

However, Su’a confirmed today that while in hiding in Australia, Valufitu engaged a lawyer and successfully fought to remain in Australia.

The AG’s office is now working on their appeal against the ruling in the hope to return Valufito to serve out the rest of his sentence in Samoa.

