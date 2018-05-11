AG to appeal the ‘discharge without a conviction’ decision

Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 11 MAY 2018: The office of the Attorney General confirms that it will appeal the decision of the District Court to discharge without a conviction the defendant, Fepuleai Letufuga Atilla Mautoipule Ropati, for assaulting a member of the community, using two bottles, causing injuries to the victim’s head that required medical treatment.

“The gravity of this offending was in our respectful view, far too serious for the defendant to be granted this result by the District Court,” the Attorney General Lemalu Hermann Retzlaff elaborated.

“The sentence imposed needs to be revisited and I have instructed my Assistant Attorney General, Ms Rexona Titi to file the appeal and I commend her for the job she undertook to prosecute this matter with the objectivity and integrity it required.”

