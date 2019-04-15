AIGA dancers to fly Samoa’s flag on regional hip-hop stage

The AIGA dancers before departing to compete in the three day hip hop competition starting today in New Zealand

By Nah Folasa

A group of talented dancers from around the country will represent Samoa at the Hip Hop International South Pacific dance competition in New Zealand next week. The three day competition starts today and the four dance groups from Samoa competing are United Uso, Matastic, Army of Kin and AIGA.

For the AIGA dance group, Captain and Choreographer Husein Betham said their 8 member dance group have been refining their skills to perform in front of big audiences and under pressure for the top spot to reach the World hip-hop challenge.

Betham said their set and routine will consist of what hip-hop means to young Samoans nowadays and what its culture is to Samoa.

“It’s been a challenge for all of us who are part of this crew, a challenge for our families as well but we’re all pretty positive that we’ll make it across on that stage and make Samoans proud and especially our fans,” Betham told Talamua.

The AIGA group hopes to gain as much exposure on the international stage and ensure they are able to pass on new found skills and choreography to other local dancers upon their return.

The winner from the South Pacific Islands competition will represent the region at the World hip hop dance championship in the United States this coming August.

