Alex Leapai Wins Return By KO

Source: BoxingScene.com

Logan heavyweight boxer Alex ‘The Lionheart’ Leapai (31-7-3, 25 KOs) finally made his return to the sport after announcing his comeback last year.

Leapai retired in February 2016 following the death of his father and being warned he could go blind if he kept fighting.

He became the first Australian to challenge for the heavyweight world title in 106 years when he fought Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, ultimately losing by knockout inside five rounds.

“Everything’s all sorted out now, my eyes, had an operation on my eyes. My dad’s in a good place now and it’s just about time, it’s time to unleash the beast,” Leapai said. “I got a few offers overseas. We want to train hard, we want to win a world title and bring it home for Logan and Australia.”

Back in February 2016 the 36-year-old told the ABC: “I’m finished, I’m gone. You’ll never see ‘The Lionheart’ in the ring again.”

Leapai had walked away after losing three in a row – to Manuel Charr, Malik Scott and Klitschko.

But he came back on Saturday at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane – throwing big power punchers to secure a third round stoppage over Thomas Peato (2-6). It was Leapai’s first victory since November 2013 when he upset Denis Boytsov in a WBO world title eliminator.

