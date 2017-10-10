Alrie Meleisea vs Sarah Long is On

Alrie Meleisea vs Sarah Long on 11 November



AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND WEDNESDSAY 11 OCTOBER 2017: Alrie Meleisea will be defending her New Zealand National (NZPBA Version) heavyweight title against Mandatory challenger, Sarah Long on November 11th at ABA Stadium.

Sarah Long (2 – 2 – 0 boxing/ 5 – 4 – 0 kickboxing) was made mandatory challenger back in August this year. The bout was originally going to take place in October under S.A.L.T promotions (Long’s Management), however due to other commitments the show was postponed. Meleisea manager at Red line combat academy decided to promote their own event in November

Alrie Meleisea (3 – 0 – 0 boxing/ 2 – 0 – 0 MMA) won the NZPBA title and the UBF Asia Pacific title back in march against Nailini Helu. Since then, Meleisea has peaked the rankings with 4th on Boxrec and 6th in the WBA. This will be Meleisea first title defence and first fight since winning the titles.

Meleisea’s New Zealand title will only be on the line at this moment, however her WBA ranking spot will also be on the line. The undercard will feature Evander Tia, Daniel Parkin and 9 corporate fights.

