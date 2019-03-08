Ambassador of Cyprus to Samoa Presents Credentials

PHOTO: Ambassador of Cyprus to Samoa, Mrs. Martha Mavrommati presenting her Letters of Credence to His the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 08 MARCH 2019: The new Ambassador of Cyprus to Samoa Mrs. Martha Mavrommati presented her Letters of Credence to the Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II at the Office of the Head of State at Vailele yesterday morning.

Her Excellency conveyed the best wishes of the President of Cyprus, Hon. Nicos Anastasiades to the Head of State of Samoa. She then emphasized the importance of the values that Cyprus shares with Samoa, “such as freedom, peace, justice and respect for human rights, on which our bilateral and multilateral cooperation have been established upon.”

She also extended her best wishes to Samoa for the hosting of the 2019 Pacific Games.

His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, welcomed the High Commissioner and conveyed his best wishes for the good health of the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

His Highness agreed that the two Governments should continue to “further strengthening our cooperation in the international fora, based on our shared values such as freedom, peace, justice and respect for human rights”. He also thanked HE Mavrommati “for the kind wishes for a successful 2019 Pacific Games to be held in Samoa.”

Samoa and Cyprus have more than 15 years of diplomatic relations and have worked closely through the European Union, and shared membership in the Commonwealth of Nations and the United Nations.

Biodata:

High Commissioner Mavrommati was born in Paphos, Cyprus and is married with two children. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Political Science and a Masters degree in Political Sociology. Mrs Mavrommati has held various diplomatic assignments in Cyprus Missions abroad and was the first Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Brazil from 2009 to 2014 with co-current accreditation to Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Paraguay before taking up her current role in Canberra, Australia. H.E. Mrs Martha Mavrommati took office in Australia in June 2017 and is the non-resident ambassador to Indonesia and East Timor, and High Commissioner to New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa. She replaces the former High Commissioner H.E. Mr Yiannis Iakovou, who was accredited to Samoa from June 2010 to 2013.

