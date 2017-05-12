American Samoa Governor Donates to SVSG

Governor Lolo Moliga, SVSG President, Cynthia Malala-Moliga, SVSG Patron during visit at the shelter

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 12 MAY 2017: The Governor of American Samoa, Lolo Moliga, this week donated cartons of food to the children at the Campus of Hope.

Governor Lolo is the Patron of the SVSG in American Samoa and kept his word that he will continue provide assistance for the children at the Campus of Hope. He was accompanied by his wife Cynthia Malala-Moliga during their visit to the island this week.

100 x cartons of wahoo were presented to the SVSG President at the main office Apia, to assist with the children’s daily care and upkeep.

Last year during the Independence celebrations, the Governor and his good lady accompanied the Leone village to the celebration and took time out to visit the Campus for the first time.

The Governor and his good lady were deeply touched by the children’s sincerity and acknowledged the support from the community and from the families in ensuring their safety and wellbeing.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang thanked Governor Lolo and Cynthia for the huge donation to assist with the food supplies for the children at the Campus of Hope.

“Thank you Governor and your good lady, the supplies came at the right time and as we go through these severe weather conditions, we are comfortable knowing that the children have adequate supplies for their daily upkeep.”

