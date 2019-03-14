An Australian based Samoan asks court to vary his bail conditions

PHOTO: Lawyer Unasa Iuni Sapolu, Talalelei Pauga in the middle and Paulo Malele or King Faipopo outside court.

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 14 March 2019: The Australian based Samoan charged for making false statements with intent to cause harm to the reputation of the Prime Minister, is asking the Court for a surety bond to vary their bail conditions.

Paulo Malele or King Faipopo has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges of making false statements against the Prime Minister.

The prosecution withdrew the other 14 duplicated charges and to proceeds with the final 13 charges.

Defense Lawyer, Unasa Iuni Sapolu applied for a variation to Malele’s bail as he has a wife and children and a job in Australia. Part of the application is that Malele will provide a surety bond.

The court has given Sapolu and Malele until next Monday to come with a surety bond and details to the court.

The other defendant, Talalelei Pauga also entered a not guilty plea through Counsel Unasa Iuni Sapolu. The court ordered Pauga to surrender his passport and any other travelling documents.

Pauga is the person who threw a pigs’ head and eggs at the Prime Minister during the launch of the Samoa Airways in Brisbane last December. However, he is being charged under the Immigration Act for declaring false information on his arrival card.

